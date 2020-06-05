Latest News: Low Intensity Quakes Hit Hampi, Jamshedpur

Catch all the latest breaking news an updates here.

Low Intensity Quakes Hit Hampi, Jamshedpur

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Jamshedpur in Jharkhand today at 06:55 am according to the National Center for Seismology.

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale also hit Hampi in Karnataka at 06:55 am.

1 Terrorist Killed in J&K's Rajouri

One terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Kalakote area of J&K’s Rajouri last night. The area has been cordoned off. Search operation is underway.

