Catch the latest breaking news and updates here.

Quake of 4.1 Magnitude Hits SSW of Champhai, Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck 31 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram at 08:02 am today, ANI reported quoting National Center for Seismology (NCS).

J&K Police Nabs 4 LeT Asociates

The Sopore Police of J&K along with 52 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched cordon and search operations (CASOs) simultaneously in Pothka Muqam and Chanpora Athoora and apprehended four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associates, ANi reported quoting Jammu & Kashmir Police.

1 Dead, 36,707 Affected Due to Floods in Assam

At least one person was reported dead and 36,707 people were affected across four districts as a second wave of floods hit Assam due to incessant rainfall, ANI reported quoting the State Disaster Management Authority.

Earthquake of 3.2 on Ritcher Scale Hits Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on Richter scale struck 70 km South South-East (SSE) of Champhai, Mizoram at 11:03 pm on Tuesday, ANI reported quoting the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.