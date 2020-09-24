Latest India-China joint statement suggests New Delhi is misreading Beijing's gameplan, playing into its hands

The sixth round of senior commanders' meeting between India and China " the first in two months " reflects the rapidly vanishing space for diplomacy. A lot has happened between the fifth and the sixth to indicate that both sides are struggling to keep the consultative mechanism going. But that is where the similarity ends.

A protracted stalemate favours China because it is the aggressor and has managed to change the status quo with its stealth encroachments. Conversely, India's options are looking scarce. The joint statement issued after Monday's marathon meeting suggests that India really has only two options " accept China's fait accompli and territorial loss or launch a military offensive to evict the PLA squatting on India's territory.

Before he left for Moscow earlier this month to attend the SCO foreign ministers' meeting where he eventually had a one-on-one with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had described the situation at the border as "serious", one that needs "very, very deep conversations" at a "political level."

Unless Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an interaction with Chinese president Xi Jinping at the highest level, deep political engagements have taken place below that threshold (between respective defence and foreign ministers) and what has been evident is the widening gulf between the two sides and the impossibility of a diplomatic resolution.

The Jaishankar-Wang meeting had hammered out a five-point consensus that achieved little beyond tokenism, necessitated issuing of separate statements by both sides and since then has been violated in letter and spirit by the Chinese who are showing an unwillingness to even nominally abiding by it.

Under these circumstances, the meeting between senior military leaders was expected to achieve little beyond keeping the "talks going". Within this limited context, and given the intensifying divergences, Monday's 13-hour affair in Chushul-Moldo did manage to thrash out two agreements. A decision was taken "to stop sending more troops to the frontline", and "strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments."

The pervasive distrust, wide divergences and huge deployment of forces, artillery and armament in front line mean that kinetic action is just one misinterpretation or miscalculation away. For instance, South China Morning Post had reported that PLA increased its "combat-readiness" to second-highest level and "mobilised more troops and weapons systems to the LAC in preparation for the worst" following gunfire exchange between both sides. That heightened alert, according to the report, was only relaxed after Jaishankar met Wang on 10 September.

If none of the sides wants war, then strengthening of communication is a small but important step. Similarly, the decision to not send more troops to the frontline in an already super-militarized zone and stop the relentless beefing up of forces along the LAC suggests conflict prevention is the aim.

As Times of India has reported quoting a government source, this wasn't a meeting to achieve agreement on disengagement, but to create a positive atmosphere. "The understanding is to keep the situation stable until agreement on disengagement is reached for which further rounds of talks have been proposed."

According to reports, China has already amassed about "50,000 troops, surface-to-air missiles, a large section of rocket forces and close to 150 fighter aircraft within striking distance of LAC" with a more recent report putting the number of PLA ground force deployment at 10,000 on the south bank of Pangong Tso alone.

Since India has undertaken a policy of mirror deployment, a huge number of armed troops are within a shooting range in a super-charged atmosphere. It would seem that the sixth round of talks has been fruitful in arriving at a decision to step up communication, stop further deployment at the frontline and dial down the tension. With the focus on continuing with the consultation mechanism, this has been interpreted as a positive outcome.

But what if this is exactly what China wants? Maybe all that China wants is to continue "talks" without any viable disengagement and eventually wear down India " all the while using the time provided by "talks" and "engagement" to fortify further its hold on the Indian territories it has freshly occupied and create enough "facts on the ground" to make a return to April-May status quo an impossibility?