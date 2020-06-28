LATEST HEADLINES AT 3 PM | 28th JUN

Delhi has not reached community transmission of the novel coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sunday, a day after the city reported 2,948 fresh infections over 24 hours to record more than 80,000 cases overall - nearly as many as China, where the pandemic started in December last year. Responding to questions about possible community-level spread of the virus in the national capital, the Home Minister told news agency ANI "there is no need to fear" and said he had consulted three senior doctors on this subject. The Madhya Pradesh government will launch a 'Kill Corona' campaign from July 1st to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. Under the campaign, a door-to-door survey will be conducted and tests would also be done on citizens for other diseases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a virtual review meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India has given a befitting response to those who dared to eye her territory in Ladakh referring to the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 soldiers were killed in action.