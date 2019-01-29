Last rites of George Fernandes to be performed tomorrow

While informing the media about the last rites of former Defence Minister George Fernandes, Social activist and former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitly said, "Last rites of George Fernandes will be held tomorrow, after the arrival of his son. Right now, the body is being embalmed". Former Defence Minister George Fernandes passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88. George Fernandes was the Defence Minister in the NDA government when the Kargil war broke out between India and Pakistan. During his tenure, India also conducted nuclear test in Rajasthan's Pokhran.