The 'Last Normal Photo' Trend Is Here to Stay as Netizens Continue to Reminisce Pre-pandemic Memories

Amid everything that happened in the past one-and-a-half years, the definition of normalcy has turned upside down in a world suffering from a pandemic. Partially visible faces with stacked masks, socially distant people afraid of contagion are images of the new normal. Yet, to remind each other of a world where normally used to be something different than it is now, people on social media keep sharing their photos of a pre-pandemic world, hoping that it all will soon come to an end.

Accompanied with thousands of pictures of family dinners, hangouts with friends, university campuses, camping trips, football matches, live music shows, train rides and numerous other seemingly normal activities that people are now craving, there are stories of people sharing when and how they took those pictures. The trend is ongoing on social media platforms, primarily Twitter for the past year.

The hashtag #LastNormalPhoto caught trend in May 2020 when a British journalist Robyn Vinter tweeted asking people to send their photos taken before the lockdown. Vinter was inspired by a BBC story that crowdsourced and published normal photos of people taken before the pandemic. (https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-52622673)

Inspired by this BBC piece, I would like to see the last normal pic on your phone https://t.co/F5rIv9GBe4 — Robyn Vinter (@RobynVinter) May 16, 2020

Thousands of people replied to her tweet triggering a trend that is still ongoing keeping alive the memories of a pre-pandemic world in the minds of burned-out people.

Over a year ago and miss times like these with the boys. Photo taken in Riga, Latvia #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/AayXGslxUy — Scott Mackey (@MunoPepistino) March 22, 2021

⁦@bbcsoutheast⁩ #lastnormalphoto March 2021 at my sons 21st birthday family meal xx pic.twitter.com/yaMzUm1Fba — Juliet Shand (@jushand) March 25, 2021

#lastnormalphoto 14th March 2020 at @AOArena Manchester to see @JamesArthur23 with @_JAna31 A whole year now without a gig Miss live music! pic.twitter.com/NfSUT16XdD — Anna-Jayne (@AnnaJayne_JArmy) March 23, 2021

Here are some photos from our last "normal" days before the lockdown! #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/2KcAoyUYV7 — DonCatchmentRT (@DonCatchmentRT) March 23, 2021

Varanasi India Oh how I love India.. #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/yuSzW14pHN — Volunteer, Give Money, Vote Trump Out! (@sillysymbolism) May 17, 2020

In March 2020, most of the world including India went under lockdown to control the surge in covid-19 infections. Even after 15 months, we are not over the pandemic that cost us more than 35 lakh lives with thousands of people still dying every day. The official count of deaths in India is more than 3 lakhs. However, the actual figure may be far worse, according to an estimation by the New York Times, based on the latest national seroprevalence study that ended in January, reaching more than 16 lakh deaths in India.

