That Last Moment Changed Everything: PV Sindhu

New Delhi: It was possibly the match of their lives for PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara on Sunday, when the Japanese won the 2017 BWF World Championships 2017 women’s singles gold and the Indian won hearts, though it was disappointing for the fans to see Sindhu lose after putting up a monumental challenge.

The match lasted 110 minutes and swung like a pendulum, before settling in Okuhara’s favour 21-19, 20-22, 22-20. It was the maiden World Championships final for both the players and the first ever for a Japanese woman.

After the match, Sindhu didn’t miss appreciating Okuhara’s effort while admitting “that last moment (at 20-20 in Game 3) changed everything”.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sindhu expressed her disappointment but took the result in her stride.

“It was actually a very good match, just not my day,” she told the newspaper.

“It was anybody’s game. It’s upsetting to lose, but you can’t say anything at the end of such a match. It was never over from both sides.”

The second game saw a 73-shot rally at 21-20, but Sindhu reckoned it wasn’t the toughest one of the match.

“I don’t think it was the toughest rally of the match. Many rallies after that were long. We were both tired but we were both picking the shuttle from impossible positions. It was like we were just taking it no matter what,” the world No. 4 and Rio Olympics silver medallist said.

“Every point was tough and we were both not letting go. Obviously, anybody would aim for a gold because this is the final of the World Championship, but that last moment changed everything,” she added.

Sindhu said that she was expecting a tough match.

“I used to always back myself in long matches. But today maybe even she believed in herself…(and) I finally realised she’s never gonna leave. “Both physically and mentally this was a tough match, with those long tosses and drops,” she said.