Last few days have been stressful for me and my parents: Mithali Raj

Speaking for the first time after the controversial ending of the ICC Women's World T20, the Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj acknowledged that she and her family had gone through "stressful days" after the controversy panned out. She also stressed on the need to bring back focus on the upcoming New Zealand tour. Mithali has recently been in the news after falling out with Ramesh Powar, who was the coach of the India women's team at the recently held Women's World T20 in West Indies.