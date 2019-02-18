In last 5 years there has been reasonably high growth in revenues: Arun Jaitley

While addressing the media in the national capital after the post-budget meeting of the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "Year after year, our experience of the last five years has been that there has been a reasonably high growth as far as revenues are concerned". He further added, "I think India needs fewer and megabanks which are strong because in every sense from borrowing rates to optimum utilisation the economies of scale as far as the banking sector is concerned are of great help".