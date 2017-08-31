Lasith Malinga Turns to Zaheer Khan for Help in Prolonging Career

Malinga is now keen on learning new bowling tricks like movement in the air and off the deck, which can make up for his diminished speed

New Delhi: Lasith Malinga, who is pace spearhead of Sri Lanka team, is reportedly seeking veteran Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan’s help in an attempt to reinvent himself as, at 34 years of age, Malinga can no longer bowl at 90mph steadily, especially after returning from an 18-month knee injury layoff.

Malinga is now keen on learning new bowling tricks like movement in the air and off the deck, which can make up for his diminished speed and Sri Lankan bowler has approached the expert Zaheer for the same.

“I played with him in the IPL 3-5 years. He is a legend of the Indian bowling attack. We always talk with so many bowlers around the world. When I meet them I want to get (to talk to them about) their experience also,” Malinga said.

The duo were involved in a chat before the before the third ODI in Pallekele and Malinga reportedly sought Zaheer’s opinion in preparation for leading the team in the fourth ODI at the Premadasa Stadium.

“Because they are in the commentary box, they look at every single body movement of mine and my bowling action, and how I swing the ball. They have a good idea of how I’m going now. So, every time I have an opportunity, we speak about my bowling action and how I have to improve,” added Malinga.

“Zak is more of a seam and swing bowler, and I want to learn more of that kind of thing over the next few years. That’s what I talked with him,” he said.

“I’ve played international and franchise cricket the last 14 years. Now I’m 34. My pace is down. If you had asked me 10 years ago, I didn’t expect this. But whoever is coming towards the end of their careers, there will be failure. People talk about them not being fit enough, or not picking him.”

Malinga, who is also known as ‘Toe Crusher’ for his accurate Yorkers, is just a wicket away from becoming the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to claim 300 ODI wickets.