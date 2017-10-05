Lasith Malinga Dropped for Five-match ODI Series Against Pakistan

Malinga has a decorated career in the ODI format, having taken 301 wickets in 204 games but has only picked up 10 scalps in the last 13 matches.

New Delhi: Lasith Malinga’s international future is in doubt after the talisman bowler of the Sri Lankan team was left out of the squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka, who recently lost 5-0 at home against India in the 50-overs format, will have their task cut out as Pakistan will have the familiarity of conditions in UAE when the series begins on October 13.

Malinga has a decorated career in the ODI format, having taken 301 wickets in 204 games but has only picked up 10 scalps in the last 13 matches.

Since Malinga is an ageing bowler at 34 and is struggling for form, the selectors have also hinted that they have also made the choice to leave him out keeping in mind the next World Cup two years from now.

Meanwhile, captain Angelo Mathews is also out with injury. Cricbuzz quoted a Sri Lankan selector to be saying, “Angelo is struggling. We thought he will be okay for the ODIs, but on Monday while running he felt the pain again and has been ruled out. It’s a massive loss for us.”

Squad: Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Seekuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedara