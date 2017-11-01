Lasith Malinga Bowls Off-Spin During a Domestic Match in Sri Lanka, Watch Video

New Delhi: During a final of the domestic competition, Sri Lanka’s premier fast bowler Lasith Malinga turned an off-spinner to help his side register a win. The incident took place during the 25th Singer MCA ‘A’ division knockout final match between Teejay Lanka and LB Finance in Colombo.

Malinga, who was leading the Teejay Lanka, decided to bowl spin in order to complete 20 overs and save time after the overcast weather had engulfed the stadium. The move proved to be a successful one as Malinga, who bowled spin with his slingy action, picked three wickets. His side eventually won the match by 82 runs (D/L method) when play was stopped after 25 overs and thus lifted the title as well.

Here’s Malinga bowling off-spin (Video posted by ThePapare.com on YouTube)

Malinga was recently dropped for the five-match One-Day International series against Pakistan which the Sri Lanka lost 5-0. The pacer was left out of the T20I side as well after he refused to travel to Lahore, the venue for the third T20I, due to security reasons.

Sri Lanka’s next assignment is against India and it will be interesting to see whether Malinga is included in the squad for limited-overs fixtures or not. Apart from three Tests, Sri Lanka will be in India for as many ODIs and T20Is. The tour starts from November 16 and ends with T20I on December 24.