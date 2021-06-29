Lashkar-e-Taiba Suspected to Have Carried Out Jammu Drone Blasts: J-K DGP

Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) terror outfit is suspected to have carried out the twin drone explosions at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu early on Sunday.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said the LeT is suspected to be behind the first-of-its kind attack in the country triggered by drones, reported The Hindu citing PTI reports.

Two bombs were dropped at the IAF base, injuring two Indian Air Force personnel. The explosions took place at around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other.

The first blast ripped through the roof of a single-storey building at the high security technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area on the outskirts of the city. The second one was on the ground.

The investigation of the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday.

The J-K DGP said the drones were flown in from across the border and returned after the operation.

He added that the case is being probed and the findings will be shared with other security agencies. Singh also said all vital installations have been sensitised following the attack.

A general warning has also been given out to the public for any unauthorised use of drones in the union territory, violation of which will invite strict actions, the DGP added.

Following the incident, police have registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have also been added to the FIR filed at Satwari police station on the application of a junior warrant officer of the IAF.

