Largest, most ambitious healthcare system launched in India by PM Modi: VP Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Malta International Airport in Luqa on Sunday. He arrived to Malta from Serbia. Upon arrival, VP Venkaiah Naidu held an address for the Indian diaspora in Malta's Floriana. Speaking at the function, VP Naidu said, "India is becoming a health destination. The largest and most ambitious healthcare system was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi- 'Ayushman Bharat' a program recently launched will change the healthcare system." Further adding, "Indian Yoga and Ayurveda are also becoming popular around the world." VP Naidu is on 8-day visit from September 14 -21to European nations of Serbia, Malta and Romania. He is scheduled to interact with the heads of states of all the three countries and witness the signing of several Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs).