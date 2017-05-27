Largest beach clean-up drive enters 86th week

The Versova beach clean-up drive in Mumbai entered its 86th week after cleaning up of the beach was done on Saturday. Untill now, over a year ago Versova beach in the city was filled with about 500,000 tonnes of garbage and people had stopped going to 2.5 km-long beach. The initiative launched by Afroz Shah, a counsel in the Bombay High Court, was launched with a few helpers in October 2015 has now become a big cleanliness drive. The beach has been cleaned of 53 lakh kgs of trash with the efforts the citizens.