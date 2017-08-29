Lara Dutta Uses Hubby Mahesh Bhupathi’s Towels to Stop Waterlogging as Mumbai Rains Wreak Havoc

Journalist Digvijay Singh Deo quickly came in support of Lara writing, “You dont mess with the ladies of the house. This is payback time Mahesh”.

Mumbai has come to a standstill courtesy heavy downpour. The weather is turning bad to worse with rain gods looking in no mood to stop. Celebrities are tweeting everyone to stay at home and praying for those who are stranded outside. Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta also posted a message to the folks but with a twist. She shared a picture depicting the problem of waterlogging at her residence along with a ‘quirky’ solution. Lara used her husband and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi’s towels from grand slam tournaments to block rainwater.

With 200mm of rainfall recorded on Tuesday, nine times more than average, everyone in the city is troubled. The former beauty queen Lara Dutta also shared her difficulties due to heavy rainfall. She tweeted a picture as she used Bhupathi’s towels from major tournaments to stop the rainwater from entering the house. Her complete tweet read, “Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!@Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks!”

Towels are kept by tennis players as souvenirs. It did not come as a surprise that Mahesh tweeted to his wifey with few angry emoticons. In reply to Lara’s tweet, Mahesh wrote, “Are u kidding me !!!! That’s years of hard work (with three angry emojis)”. It was quite a hilarious banter exchanged between husband and wife giving Twitterati also a reason to chuckle in such tough times.

Lara Dutta Puts Memorable Towels to Good Use

Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use! @Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks! pic.twitter.com/uEV30SPfT5 — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 29, 2017





Pat Came the Reply from Mahesh

Are u kidding me !!!! That’s years of hard work https://t.co/3ihImzbOWa — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) August 29, 2017





Who is the Boss?

You dont mess with the ladies of the house.This is payback time Mahesh — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) August 29, 2017





New Collectible to Add

Indeed! Will add them to where Mahesh’s racket is! And will say was also used to counter mumbai floods, not just during tennis matches! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 29, 2017





Journalist Digvijay Singh Deo quickly came in support of Lara writing, “You dont mess with the ladies of the house. This is payback time Mahesh”. Meanwhile, sports journalist and author, Boria Majumdar suggested these towels could be placed in the Fanattic Sports Museum next to Bhupathi’s racket. He wrote, “Indeed! Will add them to where Mahesh’s racket is! And will say was also used to counter mumbai floods, not just during tennis matches!” Mahesh Bhupathi might have been multiple grand slam champion but this match is easily won by Lara Dutta – Game, Set and Match!