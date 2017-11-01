Lanus in Copa Libertadores final with dramatic victory

Buenos Aires, Nov 1 (IANS) Lanus recovered from a three-goal deficit to beat Argentine rivals River Plate 4-3 on aggregate and secure a berth in their first Copa Libertadores final.

Having lost last week's first leg of their semi-final 0-1, Lanus's campaign appeared over when they trailed 2-0 in the decisive return fixture at their Ciudad de Lanus stadium on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nacho Scocco converted an 18th minute penalty before Gonzalo Montiel headed in another goal minutes later as the visitors swept to a 3-0 overall lead.

But goals either side of halftime to Jose Sand gave Lanus hope. When Lauturo Acosta struck from close range after Alejandro Silva's assist, they were back on level terms.

Alejandro Silva scored the dramatic winner by converting from the penalty spot after the video assistant referee ruled that Nicolas Pasquini was brought down by Gonzalo Montiel.

Lanus will meet either Gremio of Brazil or Ecuador's Barcelona de Guayaquil in the final of South America's premier club competition.

