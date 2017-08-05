Lankan pacer Pradeep ruled out of India series

Colombo, Aug 5 (IANS) Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Pradeep was on Saturday ruled out of the ongoing series against India after suffering a hamstring injury in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club here.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Sri Lanka manager Asanka Gurusinha confirmed a grade-one hamstring tear adding that Pradeep will be out of action for a minimum of two weeks.

Pradeep was forced to return to the dressing room during the first day of the ongoing second Test on Thursday due to the injury, leaving his 17th over incomplete. Left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara later completed the remaining two balls in the over.

Earlier, Sri Lanka lost the services of batting all-rounder Asela Gunaratne, who was ruled out of the series after shattering his thumb during the first Test.

--IANS

sam/ajb/vm