Landmarks turn dark to conserve energy on World Earth Hour

Lights were turned off at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building in Mumbai to observe Earth Hour on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. President House and India Gate also turned dark to conserve energy. Earth Hour is the world's largest movement dedicated to need for climate action. Every year people around the globe commit to turning off the lights for one hour. Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The event is held annually encouraging individuals, communities and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, as a symbol of commitment to the planet.