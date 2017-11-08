Lamar Odom, nightclubs together spell danger, quips John Salley

Washington D.C. [U.S.A.], November 8 (ANI): American basketball player John Salley has derived an equation for his co-player - "Lamar Odom + nightclubs = danger."

"It is simple math ... Odom struggles with substance abuse and the club scene is one of the WORST places for him to be," TMZ quoted Salley, as saying.

Odom has a serious history with substance abuse. Earlier, he collapsed at an L.A. nightclub.

He has also tried to change his life by going to a rehab, but could not succeed against his partying habits.

His friend Salley had offered help to Odom for a healthier life. (ANI)