'Lalu Yadav performed tantric rituals to kill me,' claims Sushil Modi

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has claimed that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had performed tantric rituals to kill him three years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Sushil Modi made a number of serious allegations about Lalu Yadav's lifestyle and his belief in black magic.

"Lalu Prasad is so superstitious that he not only stopped wearing a white kurta at the behest of the tantrik, but also made Tantrik Shankar Charan Tripathi the national spokesperson of the party," Sushil Modi tweeted.

"The same tantric had performed tantric puja for Lalu Prasad at Vindhyachal Dham (Mirzapur). They have also done tantric rituals to kill me three years ago," he further claimed.

He continued saying that Lalu Prasad Yadav does not trust the public, so he kept performing rituals like black magic, animal sacrifice and praying of spirits. Despite this, he neither escaped from jail nor could save his power. He can still spend 14 years in jail, he added.

Sushil Modi has also claimed that Yadav is about to sacrifice three goats on the day of Navami, before the Bihar Assembly elections, in the Kaili bungalow of Ranchi, flouting the jail manual.

"On May 26, 2014, when BJP's top leader Narendra Damodar Das Modi took oath as Prime Minister, Lalu Prasad called the oath-taking event inauspicious and said that the government would not run for five years," Sushil Modi tweeted.

"Prime Minister Modi not only changed the landscape of Indian politics, but ran a corruption-free government, gave Jan Dhan accounts to the people, gave free gas connections to nine crore poor and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan by conducting surgical strike," he added.

"In 2005, when the public rejected Lalu-Rabri's misrule, Lalu Prasad had spent a month and a half to leave the Chief Minister's residence and later said that he has put such a thing (related to black magic) in the wall of residence that now no one will be able to stand there," Sushil Modi tweeted.

Staying in the same residence, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been serving Bihar for 15 years and the state is moving towards development, he added.

"When Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Taregana to see a full solar eclipse in 2009, and he ate biscuits during the time of the eclipse, superstitious Lalu Prasad said that it would cause famine. However, agricultural yields rose during NDA rule in Bihar," Sushil Modi tweeted.

Slamming Congress Government Sushil Modi also tweeted, "The body of a migrant Bihari girl, a victim of rape has been found in Hoshiarpur in Congress-ruled Punjab. Will Rahul Gandhi go there? RJD has given ticket to the wives of two rapists in Bihar assembly elections."

While the body was being brought to Tanda Hospital, the Punjab Police was trying to save the culprit from the rage of the public. Why is Rahul Gandhi silent, asked Sushil Modi.

"Why has Rahul Gandhi not yet reached Hoshiarpur where a six-year-old Bihari girl was burnt alive after cruelty? RJD's silence is understandable as they have given ticket to the wives of two rapists in Bihar. RJD and Congress is seen standing with the rapists today," he added.

Sushil Modi's attack RJD supremo has come just four days ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. (ANI)