Lalu Yadav Condoles Long-Term Ally Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s Death

Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who recently resigned from Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD, passed away after falling critically ill. The 74-year-old was put on a ventilator at AIIMS, Delhi after developing post-Covid-19 complications. Singh had resigned from the RJD on Thursday, followed by an open letter.

Condoling his death, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted, “I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am very sad and I will miss you.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of former Union minister, and said that his demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country.

The PM also endorsed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the face of NDA in Bihar ahead of the coming state elections, saying he “played a big role for a new India and a new Bihar,” reported NDTV.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Ram Nath Kovind Offer Condolences

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to condole the demise of the veteran politician, calling him a stalwart leader of Bihar who fought for the rights of weaker sections of the society.

President Ram Nath Kovind said that passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic, and said he was a “true stalwart with a phenomenal understanding of rural India”.

