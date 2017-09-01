Lalu's RJD under Income Tax radar for money spent on mega Patna rally

Woes for Lalu Yadav and family refuse to end. The latest one is the Income Tax notice slapped on his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) asking for details of money splurged in the mega Patna rally on Sunday (August 27).

The Income Tax department has asked the RJD to explain the source of money spent on organising 'BJP bhagao, desh bachao rally'.

RJD and other Opposition parties had claimed that the rally was a huge success with lakhs attending it. Lalu Yadav had even tweeted a photo showing the crowd at Patna's Gandhi Maidan during the rally.

Thousands attended the RJD's rally in Patna on August 27.

However, the former Bihar CM came under fire on the social media for sharing morphed images to claim lakhs attended the rally.

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad's son and Bihar's former deputy chief minister, claimed there were 30 lakh people at the rally.

A couple of days after the rally, the Income Tax Department (I-T) on Tuesday questioned Lalu's wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with benami assets probe against them and others in land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Officials said the two were summoned by the department and the investigating officer (IO) of the case recorded their statements after they appeared at the I-T office.

