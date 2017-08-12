Lalit Modi Bids Adieu to Cricket Administration, Urges BCCI to Pay Dues to Rajasthan

Lalit Modi late on Friday night resigned as the president of the Nagaur District Cricket Association (NDCA).

The former Rajasthan Cricket Association president announced on twitter that he is stepping away from cricket administration.

Modi shared a three-page letter of his resignation on his Twitter page, written to the CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rahul Johri.

Dear Fans of cricket & the lifeline of the game. I want to take this oppertunity 2 thank each & everyone of you for making @IPL what it is — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) August 11, 2017





Due to the involvement of Modi, who is accused of money laundering, financial irregularities and also criminal cases against him, RCA was banned by the Indian cricket board.

Rajasthan Royals are set to make a comeback in the Indian Premier League after serving a two-year ban. Earlier, they were not allowed to play any of their home matches in the state in last three years.

The RCA also did not get money from the BCCI, which amounts to Rs 100 crores.

“I have done my part for the betterment of Rajasthan cricket, and now it is your turn to honor your part of the promise! I repose my faith in you and the BCCI to do the right thing!,” wrote Modi in his letter.

Lalit Modi added, “I would, therefore, request you to release the funds due to RCA as soon as possible. I believe it was blocked precisely because of my presence.

“With my exit from all forms of cricket, at all levels, for ever, I think RCA deserves to reclaim their share and presence on the Indian cricket map. I hope the BCCI under your stewardship lives up to that promise.”