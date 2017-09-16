LaLiga invites RF Young Champs for youth friendlies

New Delhi [India], Sept. 16 (ANI): Reliance Foundation Young Champs, India's first residential football academy to have been awarded AIFF's highest four-star accreditation, has been invited to Spain by LaLiga for youth friendly ties spanning 2-weeks.

Starting Saturday, RF Young Champs will embark on an experiential tour focused on training with and playing competitive friendly matches against LaLiga club's academy teams including Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid, Valencia, Villarreal, Rayo Vallecano and Leganes.

RF Young Champs will feature 30 academy talents in the U-12 and U-14 age categories accompanied by head coach Mark Vaessen and his support staff. RF Young Champs currently have 48 talents at its residential facility at Navi Mumbai.

The 10-day trip also provide opportunities for these 30 Indian Young Champs to watch live LaLiga matches featuring some of the most prestigious clubs like FC Barcelona and Real Madrid etc.

The visit to LaLiga is the second such experiential tour for the RF Young Champs in two years.

Previously, 22 RF Young Champs had been invited by Premier League in May 2016 for youth friendlies with nine club's academy teams including Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, West Bromwich etc. (ANI)