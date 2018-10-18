Lalengzama to lead Bengaluru FC B in J&K Invitational Cup, Sikkim Gold Cup

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Midfielder Lalengzama Vangchhia has been named the skipper of the 18-member Bengaluru FC B squad for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Invitational Cup as well as the prestigious Governor's Gold Cup in Sikkim which kicks off later this month, it was announced on Thursday.

The 18-year-old midfielder will captain the Bengaluru FC B side for the second time this season after leading his side in the triumphant Puttaiah Memorial Cup campaign.

The inaugural edition of the eight-team J&K Invitational Cup kicked off at the TRC Football Turf in Srinagar on Thursday. Bengaluru FC B is set to play their first game on Friday against 2nd Division League side Lonestar Kashmir FC in the quarterfinal stage at the same venue.

If Bengaluru FC B make it to the last-four stage, they will be up against Real Kashmir FC, who got the better off Delhi United FC in the opening game of the competition.

Naushad Moosa, who guided BFC B to their first trophy in the Puttaiah Memorial Cup, wants his boys to gain experience from the playing time they get which he believes is crucial for their development.

"For us it is vital to learn from these competitions. We'll be facing teams from the I-League and the 2nd Division which will pose a strong test for our boys. The conditions are vastly different and will be a tough challenge for us," he said.

"There are a few boys from the first team in our squad for whom these competitions provide the perfect opportunity to get enough playing time and be in that competitive mode," said Moosa on the eve of the team's departure on Monday night.

Post the completion of this tournament, the team will head east to Sikkim to take part in the 38th edition of the All India Governer's Gold Cup International Tournament in Gangtok.

Seeded directly into the quarterfinal stage, BFC B will face the winners of the pre-quarterfinal clash between Sikkim Aakraman FC and Manipur's Sololband United on October 29 at the Paljor Stadium.

The 18-member squad announced by Naushad Moosa includes first team players in Asheer Akhtar, Altamash Sayed, Ajay Chhetri and Myron Mendes apart from BFC Academy's U15 goalkeeper Herojit Singh.

Squad: Shainkhan CP, Herojit Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Rakesh Oram, Parag Shrivas, Myron Mendes, Altamash Sayed, Lalengzama Vangchhia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Lalnuntluanga, Biswa Darjee, Asheer Akhtar, Advaith Shinde, Sameer Kashyap, Leon Augustine, Calvin Baretto, Ajay Chhetri

--IANS

dm/gau/sed