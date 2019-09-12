Lalbaughcha Raja heads out for 'Ganpati Visarjan'

Thousands of people thronged the city streets for the immersion ceremony of Lalbaugcha Raja's Ganpati idol on September 12. The Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesha idol is one of the most anticipated and visited pandal among others in the city. This year, Lalbaughcha Raja idol was crafted on the theme celebrating India's ambitious space mission 'Chandrayaan-2' which added to the excitement of the devotees who looked forward to having a 'darshan' of their beloved 'Bappa'. A huge procession carrying the gigantic idol of Lord Ganesha marked the culmination of the 10-day long festival on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.