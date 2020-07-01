Lalbaugcha Raja Will Not Hold 2020 Gashesh Utsav Due to COVID-19 Pandemic! Twitterverse Welcomes Ganeshotsav Mandal's Move to Set Up Blood Donation & Plasma Therapy Camp For Ten Days Instead

The COVID-19 pandemic has varied impacts. In Maharashtra, for the first time in history, Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja will not hold Ganesh Utsav and no iconic idol of Lord Ganesha will be brought, says Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. However, they have decided that keeping in mind the need of the hour in mind that blood donation and plasma therapy camp will be set up for ten days. Keeping in mind the high number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, this step has been taken to help curb the COVID 19 pandemic. The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja will not be installed as it is usually done for 11-day days every year to celebrate Ganesh Utsav also known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal Will Not Have Ganesh Idol During Ganeshotsav 2020, Instead Blood Donations & Plasma Therapy Drives to be Held For 11 Days.

Also Read | Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi 2020 Greetings, Shayani Ekadashi HD Images, Devshayani Ekadashi Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS and Messages to Share on Auspicious Day

Sudhir Salvi, Secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal said, "Instead of celebrating Ganeshotsav in a grand way, Labaughcha Raja Mandal will donate the amount to CM's Relief Fund. We will also felicitate families of martyrs who have lost their lives at LOC & LAC."

Mandal Will Donate Amount to CM's Relief Fund:

Also Read | 1st July 2020 Events: From Doctors' Day, National CA Day to Ashadhi Ekadashi, GST Day and Independence Day of Somalia, Twitterverse is Flooded With Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Images

Instead of celebrating Ganeshotsav in a grand way, Labaughcha Raja Mandal will donate the amount to CM's Relief Fund. We will also felicitate families of martyrs who have lost their lives at LOC & LAC: Sudhir Salvi, Secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal https://t.co/BT5uTkfFC4 pic.twitter.com/unI3cbkGmR — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020





Lalbaugcha Raja will not bless Mumbaikars with his darshan and this year coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the entire country. However, this major decision coming from the organisers of LalBaughcha Raja in Mumbai is being lauded by netizens. The prudent step has made Twitteratti appreciate the wise move given the current situation. While this will surely be the first time in its history, the famous Ganapati pandal won’t have an the Lalbaugcha Raja idol. However, a blood donation & plasma therapy camp for 10 days is the need of the hour. Mumbai anyway is not in the spirit of celebration with so many people losing their lives every day due to the deadly pandemic. Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Safety First!

Even #LalbaugchaRaja decided to stay indoors this year for your safety, request you to understand the seriousness of the Corona Virus pandemic, stay safe stay indoors. pic.twitter.com/mX5JwGM0Rq — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 1, 2020





Commendable Decision





Priorities

So glad ‘tradition’ isn’t a hurdle, the safety of people is the priority :) #LalbaugchaRaja #TrueHinduism https://t.co/v10iGbegON — Devang Sadhwani (@devangsadhwani) July 1, 2020





Truth

Awesome step, This should be done by all big mandals in maharashtra & donate the requisite amount to CM fund, donate to the crematorium, distribution of PPE kits, help soldiers families #LalbaugchaRaja @LalbaugchaRaja — vishal sharma (@vss_dolly) July 1, 2020





Humanity!

Maharashtra without #LalbaugchaRaja and without #Ganeshotsav and with a blood donation camp for 11 days would be for the 1st time in history. But it's for the cause of humanity and that's what #SanatanaDharma is all about... GanpatiBappaMorya — The Cute Little Pirate (@Cpt_Jack5parr0w) July 1, 2020





Important

Ganpati bappa will be so happy and proud. Leading the way and smiling as always. See you next year bappa🙏🏻🙏🏻

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया🙏🏻🙏🏻#LalbaugchaRaja #Ganeshotsav pic.twitter.com/vytsu3IMhk — CharuPeer🇮🇳 (@CharuPeer) July 1, 2020





The decision has made people proud!

I am heartbroken yet proud of this decision by the mandal!

Nevertheless I am sure Bappa will come to visit us like every year and guide us to fight this pandemic! #LalbaugchaRaja https://t.co/glw0k4DL5M — • p r i y a • (@pixie_dust_91) July 1, 2020





Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal's move to set up a blood and plasma donation camp is being welcomed by the residents of Mumbai. The tradition is said to have been continuing for 86 years and this will be the first time there will be no idol and Arogya Utsav instead of Ganpati Utsav. This decision has also broken a few hearts, but most people realise that a celebration is the last thing the country needs currently.