While addressing a gathering 19th Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence in the national capital, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said,"This great son of India (Lal Bahadur Shastri) has been an inspiration to me. His mantra, 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' has become philosophy of my life. National development depends on common man's, farmers' and soldiers' well being".