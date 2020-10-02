Lal Bahadur Shastri 116th Birth Anniversary: Remembering Former Prime Minister of India With His Inspirational Quotes

India observes 116th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri Today, October 2. Lal Bahadur Shastri was also the second PM of the country. Shastri was born to Sharada Prasad Srivastava and Ramdulari Devi in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai on October 2, 1904, sharing his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary: 6 Values Today’s Politicians Can Learn from the Ex-Prime Minister of India.

Shastri always opposed caste system due to this he also dropped surname of "Srivastava", which is a traditional surname for a sub-caste of Kayastha families. In 925, he was given the title Shastri he graduated from Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi. He actively participated in the freedom movement against the British rule. Shastri was even jailed on a number of occasions during the freedom struggle. Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji's Birth Anniversary: 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' and Other Inspirational Quotes by the Second PM of India.

On Lal Bahadur Shastri's 116th birth anniversary, LatestLY brings to you His Inspirational Quotes:

Quote Reads: "We have now to fight for peace with the same courage and determination as we fought against aggression."

Quote Reads: "True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means."

Quote Reads: "I am not as simple as I look."

Quote Reads: "The preservation of freedom, is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong."

Quote Reads: "I had always been feeling uncomfortable in my mind about giving advice to others and not acting upon it myself."

