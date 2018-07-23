Lakshya Sen bags gold in Asia Junior Badminton Championship

India's men's singles shuttler Lakshya Sen fought off Thai top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn to become country's only third competitor to get a gold in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships on Sunday. The sixth seeded Indian from Uttarakhand, who had won a bronze medal in the last edition of the competition, notched up 21-19, 21-18 upset win over Vitidsarn in the summit clash that clocked 46 minutes. Late Gautam Thakkar (1965) and Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu (2012) had won the prestigious title earlier.