Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education Admissions Open, Here's How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) 2021 up till July 31. The exam will be held on August 14 for the various diploma, graduate, postgraduate, and postgraduate diploma courses offered by the institute.

Applicants will have to appear in the written test online. Those who secure a minimum of 16 marks out of 40 (14 marks for SC/ST candidates) will be called for the sports skills or proficiency test. The test will have no negative marking. The question paper will be in Hindi and English.

Situated in Gwalior, the institute offers various courses in the field of physical education. The exam will be held in the computer-based mode and will feature multiple-choice questions.

LNIPE entrance exam 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of LNIPE NTA

Step 2. Register for exams using your email id and mobile number

Step 3. Fill the form with the required information. Submit, Note down the system generated application number for further reference

Step 4. Upload scanned copies of a recent photograph, signature,

Step-4: Pay the exam fee

Exam Fee

Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance exam at the LNIPE will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500.

Courses offered by LNIPE

The institute various offers UG, PG, and diploma courses such as Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), masters of Physical Education (MPEd), MA in sports management, sports journalism, sports biomechanics, yoga, sport psychology, and MSc in exercise physiology.

It also offers PG diploma in sports coaching, fitness management, yoga education. PhD programmes in physical education, yoga, and diploma in sports coaching.

LNIPE entrance exam: Eligibility

For applying to the university, candidates must have passed class 12 from any recognised board with at least 50 per cent marks. The admission test will give 40 per cent weightage to the written test and 60 per cent to sports skills.

