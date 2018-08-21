Lakshay-Shreyasi sixth in mixed trap shooting event

Jakarta, Aug 21 (IANS) India's mixed trap shooting team of Lakshay Sheoran and Shreyasi Singh finished sixth and last at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Lakshay-Shreyasi scored 16 points in the finals to be eliminated first with a disappointing performance.

Lebanon's Alain Moussa and Ray Bassil came up with an Asian record score of 43 to take the gold medal, while Chinese Taipei and China claimed the silver and bronze medals.

Earlier during the qualification round, Lakshay and Shreyasi finished fifth with a total score of 142.

Chinese Taipei and China scored 146 to finish first and second respectively, with both registering qualifying world record scores.

For India, Lakshay, who on Monday got a silver medal in the singles trap event, contributed 72, while Shreyasi scored 70. Lakshay got 23, 24, 25 in three series, while Shreyasi got 23, 25, 22 in her three series.

--IANS

pur/sed