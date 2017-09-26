Lahiri, Chawrasia becomes PGTI's honorary members

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Olympians Anirban Lahiri and SSP Chawrasia have been given the Honorary Membership of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) for their outstanding achievements and contribution to Indian golf, it was announced on Tuesday.

Lahiri and Chawrasia join the exclusive club of PGTI Honorary Members which also includes Jeev Milkha Singh and Arjun Atwal.

Reacting to the news, Lahiri said on Twitter: "Thank you @PGTITOUR for helping me and professional golf grow in India. It's an honour!! #currypower #growthegame."

Chawrasia reacted, saying: "I thank PGTI for acknowledging me. I accept this honour with all humility."

The duo of Lahiri and Chawrasia, who made up the two-man Indian team at last year's Rio Olympics, sharpened their skills on the PGTI before shining on the international stage.

The 30-year-old Lahiri, a winner of seven international events including two on the European Tour, has reached dizzying heights in recent years.

The player with 13 Major appearances climbed to a career-high 33 in the world rankings back in 2015. It was in 2015 that Lahiri posted the best finish by an Indian at a Major (tied fifth at the PGA Championship) and also bagged the Asian Tour Order of Merit title.

The 39-year-old Chawrasia, a winner of six international events, has like Lahiri been a trailblazer in Indian golf. He is the only Indian besides Jeev Milkha Singh to have four European Tour victories to his credit.

He has been in the top-6 of the Asian Tour for the last two years running. Besides the Olympics, he also represented India at the World Cup of Golf in 2016.

PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy was delighted that both Lahiri and Chawrasia accepted the Honorary Membership.

