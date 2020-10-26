LAHDC Election Results 2020: BJP Wins 10 Ladakh General Council Seats, Congress 2; Counting Underway

Leh, October 26: Out of the 26 seats of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections contested last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been declared winner in 10 seats, and leading on four others. The trends of 21 seats have emerged so far, and the counting of votes was underway by the time this report was published. 'China Has no Locus Standi to Comment on India's Internal Matter', MEA Hits Back at Beijing For Calling Ladakh's UT Status Illegal.



Congress, which was the dominant party in the autonomous body till the last polls, was trailing in the vote count so far. The party was declared winner from two seats, and was leading in two others. Two independent candidates had also emerged winner, whereas, three others were leading.

The constituencies from where the BJP candidates won are Diskit, Turtuk, Tegar, Panamik and Hundar -- all five located in Nubra region. Apart from these, party also bagged victories in Tangtse, Kurzok and Martselong seats.

The Congress candidates have been declared winners from Igoo and Sakti, whereas, two Independents have claimed victories in Chushul and Nyoma.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was also contesting in the local body polls in Ladakh, failed to open its account so far. All candidates of the party were trailing by the time the latest trends had emerged.

The voting in LAHDC elections was conducted on October 23, with the Election Commission recording a turnout of 65.07 percent. A total of 94 candidates were in fray for the 26 council seats. The aspirants included 23 independents, apart from the candidates of the Congress, BJP and the AAP. This was the first polling exercise in Ladakh since the abrogation of Article 370 last year.