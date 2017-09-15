Lady Gaga cancels Brazil performance due to 'severe physical pain'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 15 (ANI): Due to health concerns, Lady Gaga has cancelled her upcoming performance at the annual Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil.

"Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 (sic) come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u (sic) but I have to take care of my body right now," she wrote on Twitter.

The 31-year-old also didn't want fans in Brazil to feel disappointed by the cancelled performance.

"I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon," the 'Bad Romance' singer continued in a follow-up tweet.

She also posted a photo on Instagram of her arm with a needle in it and a tube running outside the photo's frame.

ANI)