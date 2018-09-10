Lady in Black Aishwarya RECEIVES Meryl Streep Award with Aaradhya

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards in Washington with Aaradhya Bachchan. The "Fanney Khan" actress also penned a message for 6-year-old Aaradhya. Apart from Aishwarya, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar received the Wyler Award for Excellence in Direction, and "Dhadak" star Janhvi Kapoor was also honoured with the WIFT Emerald Award.