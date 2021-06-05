Ladakh signs MoU with CESL for 5 MW solar power project

Leh, Jun 5 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Convergence Energy Services Ltd for setting up of 5-MW Solar Power Plant at Zanskar in Kargil, an official spokesman said.

The signing ceremony coinciding with World Environment Day was held digitally between Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil and CESL in the presence of Lt Governor R K Mathur, the spokesman said.

Addressing the event, Mathur said this is the first of many such projects in Ladakh's endeavour to achieve Carbon Neutrality and thanked CESL for taking up the challenge of working in the harsh terrain of Zanskar.

He said the CESL's objectives and profile match the needs of Ladakh viz decentralized-efficient energy generation, rural solutions and innovative financing models.

The Lt Governor stressed on Ladakh's potential in renewable energies such as solar, wind, hydro and geothermal and spoke of the projects being conceptualized with the help of the Solar Energy Corporation India (SECI) and expected projects with National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPCL) and other possible projects with CESL.

Mathur said the de-centralized availability of power will not only cater to the needs of lighting, cooking, irrigation and food processing industries but also boost tourism opportunities to achieve holistic development of the region.

Mathur also spoke of the successful decentralized solar power project in Latoo village, Kargil which today caters to the villages' drinking and irrigation needs and stated that such models may be replicated in other villages with similar requirements and expressed hope for the immediate and successful implementation of the project.

He also requested CESL to study this model and advise UT Administration on the best way forward. PTI TAS RAX RAX