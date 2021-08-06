Ladakh Removes Inner Line Permit Restrictions for Tourists

The Ladakh administration on Friday issued a notification to do away with the need for an inner line permit (ILP) for all Indian nationals, including domestic tourists, to visit the notified protected areas of the union territory.

Domestic visitors were required to obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP) from authorities to visit the inner areas of Ladakh. According to the 2015 order, Indian tourists were permitted to visit places beyond Panamik upto Warshi including Yarma Gompa/Yarma Gonboo Monastery in Ladakh region.

Mandatory Permits

In a 2017 order, government authorities re-introduced the Environment Fee of Rs 300, Red Cross Fund fee of Rs 100 and ILP for domestic tourists.

The Inner Line Permits were required for Indian tourists, but foreigners were required to have the Protected Area Permits (PAP). Tourists need these permits in Ladakh to visit the inner line places like Nubra Valley, Khardung La, Pangong Tso, Tso Moriri, Dah, Hanu Villages, Man, Merak, Nyoma, Loma Bend, Turtuk, Tyakshi, Chusul, Hanle, Digger La, Tangyar (for trekking only).

The PAP and ILP were available online from the official website of Leh administration. However, the permits for Hanle and direct route from Pangong Tso to Tso Moriri from Chusul could only be applied manually or in-person at the Leh DC office.

However, these permits are not required for residents of Jammu and Kashmir and children below the age of 12 years. J&K residents were allowed to visit the inner line region by showing a valid Id proof.

