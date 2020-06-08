‘Not an Inch of Land Would Go Away’: Ladakh MP on India-China Row

Amid the standoff with China, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal visited the border areas of eastern Ladakh and promised safety, security and overall development to residents along with Pangong Lake near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where tension is prevailing. Namgyal said that Ladakh has faith in the Narendra Modi-led government and “not even an inch of land would go away” due to the ongoing standoff.

In his three-day tour, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP visited Thakung and Chartse posts and examined the actual position at Finger 4 and other posts, a press release by his office stated.

Strong message from Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal along the Pangong Lake near Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Says, ‘we don’t want confrontation with any neighbouring country but won’t compromise on national security. We stand together as a nation’. pic.twitter.com/mADJ0kvNE5 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 7, 2020

Namgyal also visited the last villages of the area including Phobrang-Yurgo-Lukung, Spangmik, Maan-Merak, Khagtad, Chushul and Shayok at the Galwan Valley side and interacted with the residents and heard their grievances, especially about the ongoing situation, the statement said.

@MPLadakh on three days extensive tour to Line of Actual Control (LAC) Border, the current site of conflict with China and ensures safety, security and overall development of the civilian residents along with Pangong Lake.@sudhirchaudhary @PMOIndia @AmitShah @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/RZnjKvHvAD — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) June 7, 2020

During his tour, he stayed overnight in Chushul, which holds prominence as it was the site of a fierce battle during the 1962 India-China war, and also interacted with the village representatives of the region.

During the visit to the border, the MP said, “We don't want any confrontation with our neighbouring countries and we strongly believe in peace, progress and prosperity.”

“We have a very competent government at center under the leadership of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister who is very patriotic, dynamic and committed for the overall development of a well secured and very strong nation. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi we the countrymen have full faith that not even an inch of Indian land would go away (sic),” the statement quoted him as saying,

He also expressed full faith in the abilities of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and said that under his leadership national borders have been boldly defended.

He said that the the two countries agreed for an early resolution of the border tensions, which will definitely contribute to betterment of the relationship and Ladakh is actively expecting a very positive atmosphere based on the dialogue on military and diplomatic levels.

Since the ongoing stand-off, this has been the second tour of the Namgyal along the forward border posts. He had earlier visited of Chumur, Hanley, Koyul, Demjok, Fukchey, Dungti and Tsagaon on 18 May.

The tensions between Indian and Chinese forces have been high ever since personnel from the two sides clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh on 5 May. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

This is the first major stand-off between India and China after the Doklam episode in 2017 when Indian and Chinese forces saw a major face-off over the construction of a road by China.

Several military- and delegation-level talks have been taking place between the two nations to resolve the ongoing stand-off.

