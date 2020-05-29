The Ladakh Lesson: The Risk of Chinese Tech Intrusion is Real, India Must Guard Against it

The recent border standoff between China and India at Ladakh confirms two political realities that must not be ignored. First, India must not allow the intrusion of Chinese firms into its telecommunications network. If societies will be digital, China should not be permitted to encode India’s public sphere. New Delhi must not license Huawei or ZTE to provide equipment for its 5G rollout. And second, India must not allow any Chinese-origin firm into its critical infrastructure in much the same manner that it was kept away from certain industrial projects in the past.

Apart from a thin ideological constituency and vested business interests, China has limited appeal left in much of India’s imagination. An authoritarian regime that has given Xi Jinping absolute power has now become predatory in its external engagements and is a caricature of an insecure bully. The courtesies of diplomatic speak have been dispensed with as it referred to Australia as a “giant kangaroo that serves as a dog of the US”. The middle kingdom now has a medieval mindset that only seeks territory and markets for its benefit. That it continues on this course during the COVID-19 pandemic reveals much about its naked ambitions.

Its incursions into Indian territory in Ladakh are part of this new grammar of engagement, which have been ably captured by analysts such as Ram Madhav, HS Panag, Harsh V Pant, Kanchan Gupta, and Manoj Joshi. This time around, China’s incursions may be another episodic distraction for its territorial ambitions in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Its contempt for India is more persistent. This is demonstrated by China’s self-serving support to Pakistani terror against India and its actions at the UN Security Council that seek to undermine New Delhi. That India, over the past decade, just refuses to bend frustrates this increasingly pompous nation and fuels its ire further.

No more room for China’s economic affections

This is China’s approach to India and each nation must make its own choice. For India’s national interest, the choice is clear. There is no more room to accommodate China’s economic affections while being scorched by the Dragon’s fire. My 10 December 2019 paper titled, “5G Infrastructure, Huawei’s Techno-Economic Advantages and India’s National Security Concerns: An Analysis”, argued these points. The criticality of 5G technology is based not only on its speed but also on its all pervasiveness. The real power of 5G lies in its ability to be a network of networks — to simultaneously serve several verticals including governance, business, smart cities, education, mobility, and in the post-COVID19 world, healthcare through telemedicine along with most other human interactions.

This makes the way we negotiate 5G technology a vital matter for national security. Allowing Huawei or ZTE to be a 5G equipment provider to Indian telecommunications firms will be like asking the Chinese Communist Party to run our general elections. As we repulse China at the borders, we must ensure that we do not surrender our cities, homes and minds to that ideology. In fact, one major lapse on the part of India has been that it has allowed the creeping acquisition of India Tech by the Digital BRI, even as the country has opposed the Belt and Road in its physical manifestation.

The risk China Tech poses to Indian interests is real. Considering they are backed by an authoritarian regime that’s weaponising everything in its armoury, from trade and technology to medical equipment and humanitarian aid, the provisions by state-controlled Chinese firms are a global concern. Australia and the US have discovered it, Europe is in the process of finding out, and smaller nations will awaken to the consequences too late.

As a $3 trillion economy that has set its eyes on becoming a $10 trillion one in the 2030s, India cannot ignore the perils of the noxious interplay of Chinese Communist Party objectives and the capitalist façade represented by Huawei. This is especially problematic when juxtaposed with the 3,488 km long (and volatile) border that is now also being weaponised by the mandarins in Beijing. China’s recent incursions expose the persistence of this risk. As I had argued earlier, this continuing Chinese behaviour “has become a tipping point for security-embedded engagements such as the entry of Chinese firms into India’s critical infrastructure.”

