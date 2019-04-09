Labourers, auto drivers reach Rahul Gandhi's residence to greet him for 'NYAY' scheme

A group of labourers, auto drivers reached Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence today evening to greet him for his 'NYAY' (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme in party's manifesto. 'NYAY' scheme is the minimum income guarantee scheme promised by the Congress president in his manifesto if his party is voted to power. The NYAY scheme will provide 20% of India's poorest families with an amount of Rs 72,000 per year. An auto-taxi driver, Wahid Baba Khan said that they have reached Rahul's residence to greet and thank him for the NYAY scheme because Rs 72,000 will really help the poor people.