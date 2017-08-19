A minute's silence for the victims was held in Valencia and at Leganes, who hosted Alaves, where a moving rendition of "Cant dels Ocells", a traditional Catalan song, was also sung.

>Madrid: Valencia ended a three-match losing streak against Las Palmas as the new La Liga season got underway in sombre mood on Friday following the terror attacks in Catalonia which left 14 people dead.

Italian striker Simone Zaza, a former West Ham player who joined Valencia on a permanent deal in the summer after being loaned out by Juventus, scored the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute after being set-up by Carlos Soler.

Things got worse for Las Palmas, who like Valencia finished mid-table last season, when they were reduced to 10 men when Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic was red-carded.

Las Palmas had won the last three league games between the teams including a 4-2 romp in the corresponding fixture 12 months ago.

Alaves, who lost the Copa del Rey final 3-1 to Barcelona last season before losing coach Mauricio Pellegrino to Southampton of the English Premier League, suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leganes.

With Argentine coach Luis Zubeldia now in the hot-seat but without midfielder Enzo Zidane, the son of Real boss and French legend Zinedine, missing from the match day squad, Alaves were unable to start their new era with a win.

In fact it was Brazilian striker Gabriel who scored the only goal of the game after 24 minutes for a Leganes side who narrowly avoided relegation last season.

The 23-year-old was alert to the opportunity which presented itself when Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco managed to only parry a deflected free-kick from Miguel Angel Guerrero into his path. View More