La Liga: Striker Karim Benzema extends contract with Real Madrid till 2021

>Madrid: Karim Benzema became the latest Real Madrid star to sign a new bumper four-year contract with the European Champions to 2021, the club announced on Wednesday.

"Real Madrid and Benzema have agreed to extend the contract of the player, who will remain tied to the club until June 30, 2021," Madrid said in a statement.

Vice-captain Marcelo, Isco and Dani Carvajal all extended to 2022 over the past week as Real reward key members of the squad that became the first side to retain the Champions League trophy in June.

Benzema earlier this month made clear his intentions of staying at the club in an interview, where he was quoted as saying, "As a forward, when you're at a club and you're a first-team regular, you don't need to look elsewhere " especially when you're at a club like Real Madrid."

Benzema recently got injured in Real's clash with Levante, which has reportedly pushed him out of action in the Champions League opener against APOEL Nicosia.

With inputs from Agencies View More