La Liga: Marco Asensio signs new contract with Real Madrid, to remain in club till 2023

Asensio, 21, signed from Real Mallorca in 2015 and burst onto the scene last season to quickly become a favourite with Madrid fans.

>Madrid: Marco Asensio has extended his contract with Real Madrid by one year, tying him to the Santiago Bernabeu until 2023, the club announced on Thursday.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Asensio have agreed an extension to the player's contract, binding him to the club until the 30th of June 2023," read a statement on the club's website.

Asensio, 21, signed from Real Mallorca in 2015 and burst onto the scene last season to quickly become a favourite with Madrid fans.

A scorer of one of Madrid's goals in their 4-1 Champions League final win over Juventus in June, Asensio is just the latest in a long line of players to extend their contracts in the Spanish capital.

French defender Raphael Varane extended his contract to 2022 on Wednesday, while Marcelo, Isco and Dani Carvajal have also extended their deals to 2022 over the past fortnight.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema penned an extension to 2021. View More