La Liga: Manolo Marquez resigns as Las Palmas coach just after six matches in charge of club

>Madrid: Las Palmas coach Manolo Marquez resigned on Tuesday just six games into his tenure in charge of the La Liga side.

"I thank the club for the opportunity they have given me to coach the team, above all the president, who gambled on me from the start," Marquez told a press conference.

"I feel I have let him down, but honesty comes ahead of other things. Another person can come in and do a better job then me."

Marquez, 49, had been in charge of Las Palmas' youth team before being promoted to the role of first team boss in June.

He won two and lost four of his six games in charge, but claimed it was his inability to transmit what he wanted from the players than results which led to his decision.

"The team isn't playing well nor is it playing badly," he added.

"It is simply not being able to transmit to the players what I want. The problem is mine more than the players."

Marquez is already the third managerial change in La Liga this season after the sackings of Luis Zubeldia and Fran Escriba at Alaves and Villarreal respectively.