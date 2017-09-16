La Liga invites RF Young Champs for youth friendlies

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Spanish football league La Liga on Saturday invited Reliance Foundation Young Champs, India's first elite residential football academy, to play friendly fixtures in Spain.

The matches are scheduled to happen over a span of two weeks, according to a release.

Starting on Saturday, the academy will play friendly fixtures against La Liga clubs' academy teams, including Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid, Valencia, Villarreal, Rayo Vallecano and Leganes.

The Young Champs will feature 30 academy talents in the U-12 and U-14 age categories accompanied by head coach Mark Vaessen and his support staff.

