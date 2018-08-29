La Liga Football Schools launched in India

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Spains top division football league, La Liga has launched a comprehensive grassroots football development programme in India, La Liga Football Schools, in partnership with India On Track (IOT), it was announced on Wednesday.

The La Liga Football Schools are going to be set up pan-India, including major centres like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Cochin, among others, according to a release.

The training programme at La Liga Football Schools will be delivered using La Liga's technical curriculum and detailed methodology and will be overseen by the programme technical director appointed by La Liga for India. It will be a holistic, comprehensive football development programme with a focus on students within the age range of 6 to 18 years.

Jose Cachaza, Head of La Liga India said, "La Liga is a strong propagator of developing young football talent. Seeing the kind of talent and passion Indians have for the beautiful game, we decided to collaborate with IOT and create a base to nurture the talent here."

