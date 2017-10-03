La Liga: FC Barcelona, especially Gerard Pique, not likely to relent on Catalan referendum despite jeers

Jeering and repression will not put the question of Catalan independence to rest. Gerard Pique and FC Barcelona will continue to be unrelenting as well, just like they often are on the football pitch.

On Sunday evening, Gerard Pique struggled to hold the tears back as he spoke to the media about government repression. The following day, he was the target of irate fans at the Spanish national side's training sessions " not for the first time. Within 24 hours or so, the FC Barcelona defender had once again been made aware of the divisions which have existed for decades.

Pique is a rare superstar in football. There have been others who have stood out for their politics but the centre-back is in an unusual position. He plays for a national side which derives its legitimacy from the Spanish state. However, if it was an option for Pique, he would represent Catalonia. But he's proud to play for Spain too, as long as he is not seen as a disruptive presence. This is an unresolved conflict, for reasons beyond him.

Pique is a soft target for fans who espouse a unified Spain. Here's a footballer who is FC Barcelona royalty but somebody who has also experienced the highest highs on the international stage. Spanish fans feel cheated. How can you disrespect the very team which gave you the opportunity to become a world champion, they ask?

Well, Pique's living a contradiction. But it's an unacceptable thing only if you chose to wilfully ignore that life, in general, is riven with contradictions. Pique's conflict is Spain's conflict. It is also FC Barcelona's conflict. The club has been historically sympathetic towards the cause of Catalan independence. But it also knows that its status as an elite team derives currency from the Spanish football system.

Javier Tebas, who openly identifies himself as a Real Madrid fan while serving as the president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), has already said that an independent Catalonia would mean the ouster of FC Barcelona from La Liga. The differences between the Catalan club and the RFEF have always been apparent. But the resignation by two BarÃ§a board members, after the side was forced to play its Liga encounter against Las Palmas on Sunday, suggests that there remains a huge appetite for struggle.

Left without choice, FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu chose to play the game behind closed doors. It was another of his decisions which did not please anybody, as has been the case throughout his tenure. Empty stands, of course, made a political statement of their own " one which the RFEF did not approve. A small respite for the federation was that there was no chanting for Catalan independence at 17 minutes and 14 seconds " done at every game to mark the year in which Felipe V took charge of the city.

But playing for three points did not please those who seek Catalan independence either. In their eyes, this is a bigger fight. A forfeited match was nothing in the larger scheme of things, they said. Bartomeu responded.

"We perfectly understand that many of our members and fans would have preferred the option of calling off the match. That is why I must say that this was one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever had to make as BarÃ§a president. I decided to play behind closed doors because we believed that the image of a football match being played in a completely empty Camp Nou would have been a responsible action and a way of showing how we utterly reject the exceptional and inadmissible situation going on around Catalonia."

Bartomeu's statement was an indicator of the compromises which will encircle FC Barcelona in the coming days, weeks, months and possibly years. One would think the way to get out of this mess is to be 'apolitical' like other clubs. But of course, that creates two problems.

FC Barcelona is not like any other club. Every fan will say so about their team, but it is impossible to understand the 'Blaugrana' without assessing its Catalan manifestation. It is a question of language " General Francisco Franco forced the official Castilian Spanish on the club during his dictatorship. It is a question of independence " Franco also oversaw the assassination of club president Josep Sunyol when he was found to support the establishment of a separate Catalan state. It is also a question of freedom " during the dark years of dictatorship, Camp Nou was one of those few public spaces where symbols and chants of catalanisme could be celebrated.

