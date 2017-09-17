La Liga: Dani Carvajal signs new contract with Real Madrid, to stay with Spanish giants till 2022

Spanish international right-back Dani Carvajal tied his future to Real Madrid by extending his contract until 2022, the club confirmed on Sunday.

>Madrid: Spanish international right-back Dani Carvajal tied his future to Real Madrid by extending his contract until 2022, the club confirmed on Sunday.

Carvajal, 25, becomes the third Madrid player to sign on until 2022 this week after vice-captain Marcelo and Isco also penned contract extensions.

"Real Madrid and Dani Carvajal have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will see him remain at the club until June 30, 2022," Real said in a statement.

Carvajal came through Madrid's academy and has won three Champions League titles with the Spanish giants in four years since returning to Real after one-year spell with German side Bayer Leverkusen.

He has also established himself as a regular for Spain under Julen Lopetegui, winning 13 caps at senior international level. View More